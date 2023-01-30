Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 520,380 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 98,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.