Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 256,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

