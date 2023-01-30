Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $745.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $715.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.43.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $660.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.35. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $676.98. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 27.59%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

