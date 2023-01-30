Jefferies Financial Group Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.26. The company had a trading volume of 679,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,037. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.