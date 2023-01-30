Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

