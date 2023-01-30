Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 166,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $245.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.