Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $331,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

