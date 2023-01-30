Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,166,455 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,166,455 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of 3M worth $150,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $115.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

