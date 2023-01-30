Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,895 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076,186 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $234,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,270,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.