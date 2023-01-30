Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.95 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $62,023.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00217315 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00732222 USD and is down -13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,359.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

