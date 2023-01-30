JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 61,712 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 392,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 60,157 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $53.78.

