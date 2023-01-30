JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWV stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

