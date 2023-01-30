JNBA Financial Advisors Has $13.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.