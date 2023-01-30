JNBA Financial Advisors Has $19.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.