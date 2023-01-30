JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.50 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

