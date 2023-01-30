JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,313 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 76,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

