JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 542 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $294,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

