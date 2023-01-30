Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Jowell Global Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of JWEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 115,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,800. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
Jowell Global Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jowell Global (JWEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.