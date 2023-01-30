Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of JWEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 115,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,800. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

