JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.53) to £161.16 ($199.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($159.71) to £150 ($185.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15,523.20.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

PDYPY opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $80.15.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.