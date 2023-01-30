JUMPN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.26 (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can now be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

