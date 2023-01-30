Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Update

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 72,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kalera Public Stock Performance
Kalera Public stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. 34,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kalera Public has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $1,330.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.
Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalera Public will post -290 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kalera Public Company Profile
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
