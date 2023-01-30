Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Update

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 72,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

Kalera Public stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. 34,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kalera Public has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $1,330.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalera Public will post -290 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kalera Public

Kalera Public Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kalera Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kalera Public by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

Featured Articles

