Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

OTCMKTS KCLI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.