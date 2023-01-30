Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KCLI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

