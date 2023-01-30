KBC Group NV Acquires 115,130 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,130 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $145,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.68. 685,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $357.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day moving average of $336.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

