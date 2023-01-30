KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 233,819 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $162,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.10. 17,078,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,465,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $485.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

