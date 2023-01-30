KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,261 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Salesforce worth $126,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.42. 2,389,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,938. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,989 shares of company stock worth $24,216,508. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

