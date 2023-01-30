KBC Group NV Has $54.22 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $54,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.34. 416,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

