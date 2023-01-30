KBC Group NV Has $63.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 616,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 389,666 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.
Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.90. 1,070,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
