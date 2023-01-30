KBC Group NV Has $63.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 616,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 389,666 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.90. 1,070,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.