KBC Group NV Has $75.96 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $75,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.56. 207,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,981. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

