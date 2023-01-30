KBC Group NV Purchases 104,105 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $92,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,362. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.