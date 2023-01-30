KBC Group NV Purchases 421,296 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.46% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

