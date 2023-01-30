KBC Group NV Sells 53,513 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,513 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $52,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.99. The stock had a trading volume of 182,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,559. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

