KE (NYSE:BEKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.40. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $23.27.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,754,000 after buying an additional 2,203,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after buying an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of KE by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 9,250,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,325 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

