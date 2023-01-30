Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

