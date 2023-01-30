Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Profile

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

