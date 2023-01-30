Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 75,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,124. The company has a market cap of $667.88 million, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

