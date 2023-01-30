KeyCorp Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $130.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. 11,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

