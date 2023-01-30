KeyCorp Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,429,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,709,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.86.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

