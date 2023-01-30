KeyCorp Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $162.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

AIT stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

