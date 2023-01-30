KeyCorp Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $162.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
AIT stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.18.
Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.