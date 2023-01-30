Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,317,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 4,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 618.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

