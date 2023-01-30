Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,706. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

