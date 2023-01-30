Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $125.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

