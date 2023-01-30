Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $125.00

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.