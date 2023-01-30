Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF stock remained flat at $63.80 during midday trading on Monday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group to a “sell” rating and set a $45.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

