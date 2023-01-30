KOK (KOK) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, KOK has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $50.14 million and approximately $871,635.75 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00214848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10259107 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $755,385.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

