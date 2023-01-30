Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.83. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 699,115 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 5.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.