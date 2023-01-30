Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.83. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 699,115 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 35,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.