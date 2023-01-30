Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
KNRLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
About Kontrol Technologies
