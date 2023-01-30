Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

KNRLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

About Kontrol Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.