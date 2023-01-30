Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 0.2 %

Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 55,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,450. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.