Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Down 0.2 %
Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 55,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,450. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
