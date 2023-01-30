Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 44.6% in January

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

