Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

