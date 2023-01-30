Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $495.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $434.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $482.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.47. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

