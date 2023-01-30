Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of LSRCY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.95. 50,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,233. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.
Lasertec Company Profile
